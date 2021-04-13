Piers Morgan named Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson as one of the royals who supported him after he quit "Good Morning Britain" following complaints he received over his coverage of Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

The outspoken TV presenter said the duchess sent him a supportive text and encouraged him to "get back out there." He said Ferguson was among the royals who were "not thrilled" to see him leave the breakfast show.

"Not all Royal duchesses were as thrilled as Meghan 'Pinocchio' Markle to see me leave GMB. 'People have said how much they miss your morning joy and humour,' texted Sarah, Duchess of York, 'get back out there!'" Morgan revealed in his column for Mail on Sunday.

The 56-year old even joked that he could team up with the Duchess of York on a new morning show as he wrote, "Perhaps we should start a new breakfast show together... 'Morgy and Fergie in the Morning', anyone?"

From my Mail on Sunday diary today... my next job?

? pic.twitter.com/C3EBgmnZEm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 11, 2021

Morgan name-dropped the 61-year-old royal after he told Extra TV's Billy Bush that he received a lot of support after he left "Good Morning Britain." Not only from his fans but also from a few members of the British royal family.

"I had a lot of support privately from a lot of people, a lot of support publicly from well-known people," he said and he specified Sharon Osbourne who defended him in an episode of "The Talk."

Morgan played coy when asked if the messages communicated to him from "members of the royal family" were from "upper-level people." Instead, he replied, "Well, I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I can say is gratitude for someone who was standing up for me."

The interview prompted demands from people who want him to name the royals who supported him. They claimed he should not follow Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who refused to name those who questioned their son Archie's skin colour.

"Piers was LIVID that Meghan didn't name names. On principal [sic] alone, he should name names otherwise he's done the exact same thing and is a massive hypocrite," one wrote on Twitter.

This makes no sense at all. Piers was LIVID that Meghan didn’t name names. On principal alone, he should name names otherwise he’s done the exact same thing and is a massive hypocrite. — SisiKay (@SisiKay2) April 6, 2021

Ferguson has yet to respond to Morgan's revelation. It is unclear if he plans to name the other royal members who sent him their support.