Piers Morgan slammed Meghan Markle and called her a social climber after Joe Biden's sister said she would be a viable candidate for U.S. president.

The former "Good Morning Britain" host has been outspoken about his dislike for the 40-year-old royal. He has never been one to tone down on his criticism against her and this includes during a recent episode of his new show "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on TalkTV.

Morgan weighed in on what Valerie Biden Owen said in a recent interview in which she was asked about the Duchess of Sussex potentially becoming U.S. president in the future. The political strategist believes that the mum-of-two would make a good candidate and even invited her to join the Democratic Party.

Read more Joe Biden's sister endorses Meghan Markle for US president

However, the talk show host found the idea of Meghan Markle as president of the U.S.A. hilarious. He said, "What? Is that a joke? Perhaps there is somebody out there less suited to becoming the leader of the Free World but I can't currently think of one."

Morgan added, "Before you think this is some kind of joke, remember that Meghan Markle's old friends probably thought the same thing when she told them she was gonna hook her claws into a British prince and make herself stupendously rich and famous." He said he "wouldn't put anything past" the Duchess of Sussex and claimed that a focus on politics would be a "perfectly feasible next rung on her relentless climb up the social ladder."

The outspoken host then branded the former "Suits" star a "massive narcissist" and a "two-faced, professional exploiter of royal titles."

Rumours have it that Meghan Markle is eyeing a presidential bid in 2024. But she may have to go against Joe Biden, who according to her sister, plans to run for president again in the same year. Aside from Owen, the duchess's estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. also thinks she can do good work in the Oval Office because she has "that personality and that determination and drive" to achieve her dreams. He said that "whatever endeavour she endures and puts her hands on, she will do good things."