Kid Rock and Eminem's Christian rock song 'Heal My Faith' missed the US Billboard Hot 100 in its debut week.

The single entered the Hot Christian Songs chart at No. 38 for the week dated 31 October 2026. The collaboration also attracted criticism from listeners who questioned its sound and political message.

The track appears on Kid Rock's new album, Halfway 2 Jesus, released on Saturday, 17 October. The album debuted at No. 10 on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart but failed to enter the Billboard 200.

Some Eminem listeners had questioned the pairing before its release, citing the musicians' opposing political views.

Kid Rock Misses Major Billboard Charts

The first-week rankings show a mixed opening rather than a complete absence from the charts. 'Heal My Faith' missed the Hot 100, which measures popular songs across genres, but secured a position on Hot Christian Songs.

Halfway 2 Jesus likewise entered a Christian album chart without reaching Billboard's broader album ranking.

The Detroit News reported the figures on 27 October. It described the album as Kid Rock's second consecutive release to miss the Billboard 200 in its debut week. His 2022 album Bad Reputation also initially missed the chart, although it later appeared at No. 124.

That contrasts with his earlier commercial record. Kid Rock's 2007 album Rock N Roll Jesus reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Several releases before Bad Reputation also opened within the chart's top 10.

There is a timing qualification. Halfway 2 Jesus arrived on a Saturday, while Billboard normally tracks sales and streaming from Friday through Thursday. It therefore missed one day of its opening tracking period, although its effect on the rankings cannot be established.

Kid Rock and Eminem Face 'Trash' Criticism Online

The controversy began when Kid Rock revealed the album's track listing on 1 October. Eminem was initially announced as a guest on '7 Sins', prompting objections from some listeners. One Reddit commenter wrote, 'Woooooah, this is a massive disappointment.'

By 16 October, a recording of 'Heal My Faith' was circulating in a Reddit discussion. Some listeners criticised Eminem's vocal delivery and the song's rhythm. One described it as 'Trash trash trash trash!!!!!!!' Another asked, 'Why does he sound like a robot?'

Several comments speculated about artificial intelligence or vocal effects. Those reactions do not establish whether AI was used in producing the track. Complex had already confirmed the collaboration through an Eminem representative, and the rapper subsequently promoted the song himself.

The response was not unanimous. 'I actually like the verse lmao', one commenter wrote. Another praised its message, while others defended the track's flow. Individual social media posts cannot establish how most listeners feel, but they reveal disagreement over the recording.

Politics played a separate role. Kid Rock publicly supports President Donald Trump, whereas Eminem endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign. Some commenters questioned the partnership, while others defended the musicians' longstanding friendship.

Kid Rock and Eminem Defend Friendship Across Political Divides

Kid Rock addressed that tension in an album foreword obtained by Complex. He described Eminem as an old friend and wrote that they 'differ politically and on other things, but we've stayed friends through it all'.

He hoped the collaboration would encourage people to maintain relationships despite disagreements.

Eminem offered a similar explanation when the album arrived on 17 October. 'Not about choosing sides, just choosing to make music with my old friend.

Praying for all of us,' he wrote on X. His statement confirmed his participation without suggesting he shared Kid Rock's politics.

Not about choosing sides, just choosing to make music with my old friend. Praying for all of us. #HealMyFaith @KidRock https://t.co/MtjaVfYm6L pic.twitter.com/JALVnwfw6C — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) October 17, 2026

The musicians have recorded together before. Eminem appeared on 'Fuck Off' from Kid Rock's 1998 album Devil Without a Cause. Kid Rock later featured in the video for Eminem's 2013 single 'Berzerk'.

The latest album initially listed Eminem on '7 Sins', but Lil Wayne ultimately appeared on that song instead. Eminem's contribution moved to 'Heal My Faith', which became the focus of the latest chart results and online criticism.