A social media prank has triggered widespread criticism, an online fundraising campaign for a struggling worker and a search for the person behind the camera. Following the circulation of footage showing a Red Baron representative confronting a prankster at a grocery store in the US, social media users began naming Carter Robert Porter as the alleged content creator. However, International Business Times UK could not independently verify the identification.

The Instagram account associated with the footage, @thea.ctiveworld, also known as ThreeOfAKind, appeared to have been deactivated following the backlash. Although users have circulated claims linking the account to Porter, no reliable independent evidence reviewed for this article establishes that he was responsible for filming or sharing the incident.

Who Is Carter Robert Porter, the Man Named Online?

As the video spread across social media, users began attempting to identify the person responsible for the prank. Several commenters alleged that Porter operated the account that shared the footage.

One X user wrote: 'We found you, Carter Robert Porter aka thea.ctiveworld aka ThreeOfAKind. You can't hide. Damn, you are an ugly-looking ginger, aren't you?! BUSTED!!!'

Here again is Carter Robert Porter aka thea.ctiveworld aka ThreeOfAKind - friggin tweeked-out looking ginger, man! pic.twitter.com/cCtZGzFfO0 — johnnysosmally (@johnnysosmally) October 29, 2026

However, these allegations remain unverified by International Business Times UK. The account's apparent deactivation has also made it more difficult to establish its operator's identity through publicly accessible material.

Purported arrest records have also circulated online, with some posts attempting to associate them with the alleged content creator. International Business Times UK could not independently authenticate these records or establish a reliable connection between the person identified in them and the Instagram account.

The records should not be treated as proof of identity or criminal wrongdoing. An arrest, even when officially documented, does not establish guilt or constitute proof of a criminal conviction. Any allegations must be assessed on the basis of reliable evidence and the outcome of relevant legal proceedings.

What Happened During the Viral Apple Pay Prank?

The footage shows a content creator approaching a Red Baron representative who was stocking frozen pizzas at a grocery store and asking him for the time. The prankster then appeared to pretend to take money using the worker's phone, prompting a confrontation as the employee became increasingly frustrated.

The worker explained that he was struggling to pay his mortgage while supporting his four children. His reaction resonated with viewers, many of whom criticised the decision to turn a working person's frustration and financial difficulties into online entertainment.

The video circulating online carried the Instagram handle @thea.ctiveworld, also known as ThreeOfAKind. The account appeared to have been deactivated. However, its disappearance does not independently establish who was behind it.

Red Baron Worker Receives Support as Backlash Grows

The incident prompted an online fundraiser for the employee, organised by Luke Oakenshield. The campaign attracted substantial support from viewers who wanted to help the worker and his family following the viral confrontation.

The fundraiser has raised $79,465 (£59,600) as of this writing, from approximately 2,500 donations when checked on 29 October 2026. Oakenshield had located the employee and spoken to him and his partner by video call. The organiser also said that GoFundMe was taking the lead in transferring the donations to the worker.

Meanwhile, criticism of the prank has continued. One commenter wrote: 'That prankster should face consequences. I'm sick to death of these losers doing this for clicks. They are the dregs of society.'

Other users have called for accountability and urged people to support the employee financially. The incident has renewed debate over social media creators filming strangers for engagement, particularly when the content involves humiliation or someone's financial distress.

While the identity of the person behind the camera remains unverified, the reaction to the footage highlights growing frustration with pranks that turn ordinary workers into unwilling participants in online entertainment.