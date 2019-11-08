Even though the hype surrounding the Google Pixel 4 was massive, weeks after it hit retailers, consumers started seeing problems. Issues regarding battery life, face unlock, and display refresh rates are being highlighted in forums. Moreover, a recent durability test showed how the smartphone stood up to daily rigours of usage in a real-world scenario. Unfortunately, the results were worrying for some users. With Black Friday just weeks away, sources indicate the new smartphone will receive a huge $400 discount in time for the sale. However, despite how tempting its sounds, buyers should be aware of the conditions it comes with.

On Thursday, November 28 at exactly 5 p.m., consumers can grab the Pixel 4 ($799) and the bigger Pixel 4 XL ($899) with a $400 discount. The only caveat is that it requires signing up for a new contract with any of the three major carriers: Verizon, Sprint or AT&T. According to The Verge, retailers have yet to disclose the full terms and conditions of the deal.

For those not looking to forge a new mobile phone service subscription might want to check out Best Buy instead. Reports claim the retailer is planning to take $200 off the price of an unlocked Pixel 4 or 4 XL. Furthermore, activating a new service with the participating carriers will net consumers an additional $50 discount as well.

If you're considering buying one of the new Pixel 4 phones (and you should, they look great) I'd strongly advise that you wait a month for the Black Friday sales. Doesn't make sense to pay full price now if you can get it at a discount in a month. #Pixel #Pixel4 — Mike Roorda (@MRoorda) October 17, 2019

While these deals seem a good enough reason to jump into Google's bandwagon, the ongoing problems with its latest smartphone are not doing great for publicity. Perhaps the most prevalent complaint from existing users stems from poor battery life.

Tech journalists were reportedly surprised to find out that the manufacturer reduced the battery capacity of the new flagship device. Majority of reviews show that with regular usage pattern, the Pixel 4 cannot last through a day without requiring a charge.

Additionally, the face unlock biometric security feature is likewise compromised since it unlocks the phone even when the registered user's eyes are closed. This presents a security flaw wherein someone can access the phone when the user is asleep.

Finally, due to the design of its antenna lines, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are prone to bending and breaking. Analysts believe that this is already a shaky start for Google and could affect sales of its new handset even with the hefty discount on offer.