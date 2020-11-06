After its debut at Google's Launch Night In event a few months back, the Pixel 5 shipped out on Oct. 15. Now that it has been in the hands of reviewers and users for several weeks, people now have an idea of what is great and what is not. So far, the reception has been positive as it received praises for its more modern look, impressive imaging capabilities, and battery life. Meanwhile, the company is finally discussing a certain matter worrying owners of the device.

It appears the majority of Pixel 5 users have noticed what seems to be a manufacturing defect wherein there is a visible gap between the display and frame. Complaints have flooded the official support forums as well as social media platforms which shows close-up photos of the handset. From a visual standpoint, it is not immediately visible unless one really focuses on the edges where the two sections meet.

On the official support thread, Community Specialist David Pop stated: "We've had a chance to investigate units from customers and, combined with our quality control data from the factory, we can confirm that the variation in the clearance between the body and the display is a normal part of the design of your Pixel 5. There is no effect on the water and dust resistance or functionality of your phone. We will work with customers on an individual basis to address any concerns they may have."

As of this writing, it is unclear how many units are affected by the issue, but Google assures Pixel 5 users that its IP68-rated protection should be intact. Based on the description supplied by owners of the units, the width of the gap varies. Nevertheless, the interior components of the smartphone are never exposed, which supports the company's claims.

Even though this does not impact its performance and ingress protection, consumers expect a certain degree of quality when it comes to a premium device. For now, it is unclear how Google will approach complaints of this nature. As hinted by its statement, the manufacturer might eventually offer to exchange Pixel 5 units if the defect qualifies for a replacement.