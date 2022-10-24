Google made its foray into the smart wearable market with its first-ever smartwatch dubbed Pixel Watch. The American tech giant unveiled the Pixel Watch at the Made by Google 2022 event.

Aside from giving us a glimpse into its maiden smartwatch, Google launched the much-awaited Pixel 7 series smartphones at the recently concluded event.

Many believed the Pixel Watch would lock horns with the Apple Watch 8 series right from the word go. The new smart wearable from Google boasts an impressive array of features that could give the new Apple Watch 8 a run for its money.

On the downside, Google's smartwatch did not support many third-party bands until now. Much to the delight of Pixel Watch owners, Ringke has released a highly appealing metal link band for the Google Pixel Watch.

The Pixel Watch comes with proprietary connections. As a result, fitting old bands on the smartwatch can turn out to be a backbreaking task.

The build of the connector has to fit the exact specs, making it hard for manufacturers to develop a band. A myriad of lesser-known companies has started developing a band for the Pixel Watch.

However, since the companies developing these bands are relatively unknown, it is unclear whether they are reliable. Unlike these manufacturers, Ringke is a popular brand.

The company has a reputation for making excellent wearable accessories. Now, Ringke has developed an eye-catching metal link band for Google's Pixel Watch.

Ringke was reportedly prepping to launch a bezel protector for the Pixel Watch ahead of its launch. The bezel protector will allegedly protect the smartwatch's edges from accidental scratches.

The Metal One Band is made using high-quality stainless steel material. Moreover, you can choose between black or silver colour options. The clasp resembles a traditional metal link connection, with both sides folding in and locking in place.

Pixel Watch users can adjust the band with the help of a resizing tool. However, Ringke did not mention whether the resizing tool would come in the box.

The Ringke Metal One Band for the Google Pixel Watch carries a price tag of $99. This is half the price of the official metal band. Regrettably, Google will not likely ship the metal link bands until spring 2023.

In the meantime, you can buy the Ringke Metal One Band from the official Ringke online store.