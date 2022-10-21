Apple recently took the wraps off its new 10th-gen iPad, as well as new iPad Pro models. The newly launched devices pack the newfangled Apple M2 processor under the hood.

The new iPad and iPad Pro models are on the verge of going on their first sale. In the meantime, details about new iPad models have started to surface online.

The word on the street is that these purported iPad models will not go official this year. So, Apple could be prepping to launch its first-ever OLED iPad Pro sometime in 2023.

Notably, the alleged OLED iPad Pro will be available for purchase in two sizes. Apple fans can get their hands on an 11-inch OLED iPad Pro.

Alternatively, they can go for a slightly larger model that sports a 12.9-inch display. Furthermore, tipster Ross Young suggests the iPad Pro models with OLED panels will break cover in the first half of 2024.

The recently unveiled iPad Pro did not get any notable changes in the display department over its predecessor. However, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro got an upgraded display last year.

So, some reports indicated the 11-inch model could also receive a similar upgrade. However, this speculation did not turn out to be true. Nevertheless, having OLED panels on both screen sizes of the upcoming iPad Pro models will be a welcome change.

Apple could use a two-stack tandem structure for the OLED displays. Two-stack tandem OLEDs have a couple of Red, Green, and Blue emission layers that provide superior brightness.

OLED panels consume less power than other screen types. So, the new OLED iPad Pro models are likely to offer improved battery life as well.

The American tech giant reportedly planned to collaborate with LG and Samsung for sourcing panels a few months ago. Some reports suggest the OLED iPad Pro models will have a lighter design.

Apple will reportedly use a dry etching process to decrease the weight of the displays. Also, the new tablets could offer "unrivaled image quality."