The highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been subject to many leaks lately. The Ultra will be the highest-end model in the upcoming Galaxy S23 series.

Unsurprisingly, the rumour mill has started speculating on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. We got our first glimpse into the Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone's design in the form of leaked renders last month.

However, it looks like the previously surfaced renders did not accurately depict the frame and bezels of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. A new leak shows even the chin showcased in earlier renders wasn't accurate.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone is now tipped to feature a thinner frame. Moreover, the handset will reportedly have a thicker chin.

To recap, reliable tipster OnLeaks shared the first Galaxy S23 Ultra renders on September 28. The leaked images indicated the device has even bezels on all sides of the screen, giving it a sleeker look.

The newly launched Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ sport uniform bezels. However, the current-gen Galaxy S22 Ultra does not adopt the same uniform display design.

In fact, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a thicker chin as compared to the bezels on the three sides of the display. So, the Korean tech giant might give its loyal fanbase something to cheer about by bringing a uniform display on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

However, equally noted tipster Ice Universe disagrees with OnLeaks. According to IC, the Galaxy S23 Ultra does not feature symmetrical bezels. Also, the leaker suggests the phone has a large chin.

As a result, OnLeaks shared a set of updated renders that corroborate IC's claims. In the new renders, the chin appears to be thicker than the top and side bezels. However, it is slightly thinner than the chin of its predecessor.

Moreover, the updated renders show a thinner metallic frame encompassing all four sides of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. So, the bezels appear thicker despite being the same size as before.

Also, the renders show more rounded edges and corner paper. Nevertheless, these aren't notable changes since most of the Galaxy S23 users will put on a case.