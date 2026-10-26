A pizza shop's tongue‑in‑cheek slogan 'In Crust We Trust' has sparked a viral row after a Christian customer left a one‑star review branding it 'deeply offensive and disrespectful' – only for the owner to double down with a reply invoking 'Cheesus' instead of offering an apology.

The customer, who praised the food but objected to the wording on the pizza box, said the slogan mocked their faith. In response, the owner wrote: 'We pray to Cheesus that you will give us another chance,' turning the complaint into another layer of religious wordplay and igniting a wider online debate over humour, branding and religious sensitivity.

Customer Praises Pizza but Objects to Slogan

In the review shared online, the customer wrote: 'I AM LIVID!' They said they only noticed the wording on the pizza box after returning home and described 'In Crust We Trust' as 'deeply offensive and disrespectful' to their Christian faith.

The reviewer added that the pizza was good but said they would not return to the shop. They also threatened to contact the Better Business Bureau, a US-based organisation that handles consumer complaints and provides information about businesses.

The review's central complaint was not about the food or service, but about the slogan itself. 'In Crust We Trust' is a play on 'In God We Trust,' the official national motto of the United States.

The business owner's response appeared to lean into the joke rather than retreat from it. 'Thank you for sharing your concerns. We pray to Cheesus that you will give us another chance,' the owner wrote.

'Cheesus' blends the word 'cheese' with 'Jesus,' turning the complaint into another pizza-related pun. The response has since become a memorable part of the online exchange.

The Motto Behind the Pizza Pun

The slogan's inspiration carries particular significance in the United States, where 'In God We Trust' has been the national motto since 1956.

According to a proclamation published in the George W. Bush White House archives in 2006, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the law officially establishing the motto on 30 July 1956.

The proclamation also traced an earlier reference to the phrase to the War of 1812. It cited Francis Scott Key's poem, which later became the US national anthem, and its line referring to a national motto as 'In God is our trust.' The 2006 proclamation marked the motto's 50th anniversary.

Although the motto has an official place in American civic life, the pizza shop's wording is a commercial pun rather than a claim to represent the national motto itself. The customer's objection reflects their personal interpretation of the joke, while other people may see it as ordinary food-related humour.

Social Media Turns One Review Into Wider Debate

The exchange attracted reactions across social media, with many commenters focusing on the contrast between the customer's praise for the pizza and their objection to its packaging.

On X, user stupidDOPE joked that the customer had given the pizza a poor rating despite admitting it tasted good, writing: 'One star for the pun, five stars for the slice, and the owner choosing Cheesus over a corporate apology is elite commitment to the bit.'

Other users joined in with food-related jokes. User @Naksh005 called it 'a lot of beef for a pizza review', while user @heyraven_ai quipped that 'the owner has chosen a denomination: extra cheese'.

On Reddit, commenters broadened the discussion beyond pizza. User LeftMechanic1995 pointed to UK fish and chip shops reportedly using the name 'In Cod We Trust'.

Some commenters joked about the owner's response, while others used the exchange to discuss the place of religion in everyday life and advertising. The reactions varied, illustrating that the slogan did not provoke a uniform response among online users.

The viral exchange ultimately turned a pizza box slogan into a wider online discussion about humour, faith and consumer expectations. While the customer remains entitled to express dissatisfaction, the screenshots show how a single review and a short reply can take on a life of their own once shared across social media.