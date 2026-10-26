Russia says new US-mediated Ukraine peace talks will not limit its ongoing military offensive, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisting that renewed diplomacy does not require Moscow to slow its attacks.

His comments on Monday, 26 October 2026, came ahead of another planned round of negotiations involving Russian, Ukrainian and American representatives.

'The decision to resume trilateral talks does not imply any restrictions on combat operations,' Peskov told reporters, according to AFP. He added, 'Our armed forces continue to carry out massive strikes on Ukraine's military-industrial complex.'

The Kremlin's position comes as Russia intensifies drone and missile attacks across Ukraine, including strikes on energy infrastructure near major cities.

Although negotiations are expected to resume in November, neither side has announced a nationwide ceasefire.

Ukraine Peace Talks Will Not Halt Russian Strikes

Peskov's remarks underline Moscow's intention to continue military operations while pursuing negotiations aimed at ending the conflict. His description of the strikes as targeting Ukraine's military-industrial complex reflects Russia's position, rather than an independent assessment of every location hit.

According to AFP, Russian forces have intensified drone and missile attacks in recent weeks, striking Ukrainian energy facilities as the country prepares for another winter of war. Kyiv has accused Moscow of deliberately targeting essential infrastructure to leave civilians without heating and electricity during freezing temperatures.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says renewed talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine will not slow military operations, insisting Russian forces will continue strikes on Ukrainian military and defense industry targets. pic.twitter.com/2bXABocj8G — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 26, 2026

In 2025, Russian strikes left millions of Ukrainians without heating or electricity as temperatures fell to minus 20°C, according to AFP. The latest attacks have renewed concerns about disruptions to essential services, although the full extent of damage during the approaching winter remains uncertain.

The resumption of negotiations does not, in itself, establish a ceasefire or require either military to suspend operations. Peskov's comments indicate that Moscow intends to maintain military pressure while diplomatic discussions continue.

Previous rounds of negotiations have failed to resolve major disagreements between Russia and Ukraine. Despite renewed American mediation, neither side has announced a comprehensive agreement capable of bringing the fighting to an end.

Oleshky Humanitarian Ceasefire Raises Questions About Wider Truce

Although Russia has rejected restrictions on its broader offensive, the Kremlin has indicated that temporary humanitarian ceasefires remain possible in specific areas. Asked whether Moscow would consider additional local truces, Peskov replied, 'For humanitarian purposes, absolutely.'

A planned humanitarian ceasefire in Russian-occupied Oleshky, in southern Ukraine's Kherson region, could provide an early test of such arrangements. US first lady Melania Trump helped broker the agreement, according to the White House, while Russian officials have acknowledged her contribution to the initiative.

The ceasefire is expected to begin on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, according to AFP and Ukrainian military officials. Ukraine's General Staff announced a start time of 3 a.m. Kyiv time, while Russian officials separately indicated 4 a.m. Moscow time, corresponding to the same moment.

However, the White House initially announced Thursday, 29 October, as the start date in a statement issued on 23 October. The differing announcements highlight the importance of continued coordination between the two countries as preparations for the humanitarian operation proceed.

Under the proposed arrangement, Russian and Ukrainian forces would temporarily halt military activity in the designated area to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and civilian evacuations. The White House said the operation would involve establishing a safe passageway and coordinating assistance for residents who wish to leave.

Oleshky has faced severe shortages of food, clean water, electricity and medical supplies during the prolonged conflict. The White House estimates that between 1,700 and 2,000 residents remain in the city, primarily older people, although no formal population count has been conducted there since 2022.

The humanitarian operation is expected to involve preparations to clear mines from access routes before aid deliveries and evacuations can proceed. However, questions remain about the practical implementation of the agreement and how compliance with the ceasefire will be independently verified.

The Oleshky arrangement remains separate from broader efforts to end the war. A temporary pause in one designated location does not guarantee that Russian military operations will stop elsewhere in Ukraine.

Territorial Demands Remain a Major Obstacle to Peace

Territorial disputes and security demands remain major obstacles to peace. According to AFP, Russia is seeking additional territory in eastern Ukraine and restrictions on Kyiv's military and political independence, which Ukraine and its allies reject as unacceptable.

US-mediated talks are expected to resume in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, during the first half of November. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the proposed venue and timeframe on 23 October, although an exact date has not been announced.

Despite renewed diplomatic efforts, both sides remain divided over territorial concessions and future security guarantees. Moscow has expressed openness to additional local humanitarian ceasefires similar to the Oleshky arrangement, but Peskov has announced no broader restrictions on Russian military operations.