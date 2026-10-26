Nicki Minaj has stirred controversy after condemning gender transition procedures for minors while campaigning alongside President Donald Trump in the critical swing state of Michigan.

Addressing Republican supporters on Sunday, 25 October 2026, following a joint flight aboard the presidential aircraft to Selfridge Air National Guard Base, the 43-year-old music titan stepped up to the lectern, with the commander-in-chief looking on, to demand that society leave children alone.

The high-profile appearance came as both political parties intensified their campaigning ahead of the crucial 3 November midterm elections, with the Trinidadian-born performer urging Michigan electors to serve as the vanguard of a broader national realignment.

The endorsement capped an extraordinary travel itinerary that saw White House communications director Steven Cheung film an in-flight interview with the artist, in which she effusively praised Trump's business background, personal work ethic, and economic instincts.

Nicki Minaj Pledges Lasting Support

Standing at a podium with Trump, Minaj turned to children and gender during her appeal to voters.

'We don't want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right? We don't want that for our children. We want people to leave the children alone, leave them out of it, right?'

She then addressed the president directly, extending her endorsement beyond the candidates competing in the election.

'So President Trump, it is an honour to stand with you every single time, and I will continue to support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again.'

Her comments concerned minors, without identifying a particular treatment, medical provider or individual case in the quoted remarks.

Michigan's Role in Nicki Minaj's Election Appeal

Before addressing gender transition, Minaj had urged the audience to elect Republicans, describing the ballot as consequential for the country. She presented Michigan as a state that should lead the political movement she was endorsing.

'Michigan, God bless you, we, we really need all of these great people to be elected because this is a major turning point for our country. And when you're in major states,' she told the crowd.

'Like Michigan, we need this to be a leader in the movement that's happening right now. We need this place to lead in the movement, right? And we're not gonna give up because we want our children to grow up in a place where we can be proud of.'

Nicki Minaj:



“We want our children to grow up in a place where we can be proud of. We don’t want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right?” pic.twitter.com/OsYM7gzNVW https://t.co/TTP0DDY9J8 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 25, 2026

On Air Force One, Nicki Minaj Praises Trump

During the journey, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung interviewed Minaj about Trump. She called the president a 'great guy' and pointed to his business background as a reason for her confidence in his leadership.

'We have a president who understands economics,' she stated. She linked his business experience to her belief that he could manage the country's finances, presenting his personal financial history as a reason to trust his economic judgement.

'You know, I've said before that the president is naturally a businessman,' she continued. 'He's worked his way out of not having a dollar left in the bank. If he can do that himself, with his own finances, surely he knows what to do with the country. He's tough internationally. He tells them what we need, not what they need.'

Cheung questioned whether she could identify anyone 'who works harder than the president?' Minaj replied, 'Absolutely not!' She went on to praise his work ethic and his campaigning for other Republicans.

Cheung also posted a video of his interview with Minaj aboard Air Force One on X, joking about a possible role for her in the administration.

'Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!' he wrote.

Minaj reposted Cheung's message with an American flag and a sweating smiley face, adding no written response to his suggestion.

Cultural commentators note that Minaj has previously expressed scepticism regarding pharmaceutical mandates and institutional guidance during public health debates.

Her onstage declaration represents one of the most prominent endorsements from a mainstream hip-hop titan during the current electoral cycle.

Neither the White House press office nor representatives for Minaj offered additional formal comment following the event.

As early voting proceeds across Michigan precincts, the viral spectacle of the rap icon standing beside Trump ensures the event will remain a focal point of campaign discourse.