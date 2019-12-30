With the Xbox Series X already announced, the tech industry is now waiting for the debut of the PlayStation 5. While there are photos of the dev kits circulating online, the public is still eager to see the final production model. Gamers know that the retail product normally carries over some design elements from the developer models. However, it is likely that it might sport an entirely different form factor. It seems that the wait might be finally over as Sony is promising something special next week during its CES 2020 press conference.

While this might seem like exciting news for gamers, others are sceptical that the announcement is related to the PS5. As of late, Sony has been making fewer appearances at major gaming expos and even cancelled its PlayStation Experience events in 2018 as well as the following year. The company debuted the PS4 on February 2013, which led people to speculate that its next-generation console will be unveiled in the same month next year.

However, it is possible that the Japanese consumer electronics group plans to unveil the PlayStation 5 at the fist biggest technology expo of 2020. Push Square reports that its website has been updated with a teaser that reads "The future is coming." It then continues with "at CES 2020 Sony is unveiling a unique vision of the future, bringing creativity and technology together like never before, to unleash new sensations and emotions." For those who want to tune in, the press conference will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020.

Prior to PS4 unveiling, "See the Future". And now prior to CES 2020, "The future is coming". @hermenhulst @cerny @SonyCEA @Sony — Josh (@LiquidTitan) December 30, 2019

On the other hand, there are those who point out that the company might be breaking its tradition if it announces the PS5 at Consumer Electronics Show 2020. Previous expos saw short presentations which highlight non-gaming products. These include TVs, smartphones, audio products, and upcoming tech for its future offerings.

Thanks to Sony's incremental reveals, fans of its gaming platform already have an idea of what to expect from the PlayStation 5. The new machine will support hardware ray tracing along with cutting-edge SSD technology for faster loading times. The DualShock 5 will likewise ship with adaptive triggers that adjust its resistance in context with the gameplay. Moreover, the new haptic feedback system will allegedly deliver more nuanced vibrations to enhance the experience.