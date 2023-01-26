While the prospect of the PlayStation 6 finally releasing is definitely exciting, most gamers are probably resigned to the fact the PS5 Pro, an improved version of Sony's current-gen console, will be arriving first. But a recent rumour by one of gaming's most reliable insiders claims that the company appears to be focusing on the PS6, which might mean that it might be ditching the PlayStation 5 Pro.

The recent PS 6 rumour came from Tom Henderson, who has a decent track record when it comes to leaks, according to Laptopmag.com. In a recent post, Henderson said that Sony is unlikely to release a hardware refresh of the current-gen console considering the continuing demand for the PlayStation 5. He added that the only new console hardware gamers would be getting soon as the PSVR 2.

"As for if there's going to be a Pro version this generation, I'm not entirely sure. It doesn't feel like the regular version has been fully utilized yet and probably won't be on mass until the end of the year. All I can say is that I've heard more about the PS6 than a PS5 Pro," Tom Henderson posted on Twitter on January 24, 2023.

In a later post, he clarified that Sony would launch a new version of the PS5. However, it won't be called a PS5 Pro or PS5 Slim as suggested by previous rumours.

"On all the PS5 Pro/Slim rumours - I don't think it's a pro or slim, My understanding is that it's just "gen 2" of the regular PS5. The normal PS5 will cease production at the end of this year, and the new model will start in April and begin selling in September," he added.

Sony's main reason for coming up with the new PS5 console is to lower production costs. "The new PS5 will reduce costs in production and shipping because they can produce just one console; with a detachable disc drive," he explained.