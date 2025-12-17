Authorities in Providence are intensifying their search for the suspect behind the deadly Brown University shooting, releasing newly enhanced image on Tuesday, 16 December. The attack, which took place during final exam week, has left the community reeling as investigators urge the public to help identify the man seen in CCTV footage.

On X (formerly Twitter), the Providence Police Department posted the latest image of the person of interest from 13 December, the same day students were on the second day of their final exam week for the fall semester.

Clues in the Suspect's Movements

Investigators are appealing for assistance in identifying the suspect through his body language, gait and posture. The image was captured from CCTV footage recorded in the vicinity of the shooting.

The footage shows a man dressed in dark clothing, wearing a black mask that covered his nose and mouth, along with a black hat. He was seen walking calmly around the campus before the shooting unfolded.

ENHANCED VIDEO: We are releasing an enhanced video of the person of interest in the Brown University incident. Footage was captured on the East Side of Providence on Saturday afternoon before the incident.



Please share widely and contact the official tip line if you have… pic.twitter.com/mewBSflOiO — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 16, 2025

As reported by the BBC, Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez described the suspect's behaviour as 'casing' or a form of detailed surveillance that he said is 'something criminals do.'

The investigators also noted that the person of interest was not recorded by any of the campus's CCTV cameras inside the lecture hall where the attack occurred.

Shooting Victims Identified

The gunman killed two students during the attack.

One of the victims was Ella Cook, a 19-year-old sophomore student from Alabama and the vice president of the university's College Republicans. CBS News confirmed that Cook was a member of the Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham.

Official Statement on the loss of Brown University College Republicans Vice President, Ella Cook. pic.twitter.com/IJoQsvyOsI — College Republicans of America (@uscollegegop) December 15, 2025

Rhode Island's Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth paid tribute on X, saying, 'Ella was a devoted Christian and a committed conservative who represented the very best of Alabama.' He added that her bright future ended way too soon.

In a statement shared via X, the College Republicans of America said, 'Ella was known for her bold, brave and kind heart as she served her chapter and her fellow classmates.'

The second victim was Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an 18-year-old biochemistry and neuroscience freshman.

According to a PBS report, the victim's sister, Samira Umurzokova, told The Associated Press through a phone interview that her brother dealt with numerous hardships, including a neurological condition that required him to undergo surgery. He also needed to wear a back brace for his scoliosis.

'He had so many hardships in his life, and he got into this amazing school and tried so hard to follow through with the promise he made when he was 7 years old,' Umurzokova said.

The American Uzbekistan Association issued a statement in their official social media account: 'More than a gifted student, Aziz was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He had a future filled with promise, and his life was cut short far too soon. His passing has left an immeasurable void in the hearts of his family, friends, classmates, and the broader Uzbek American community.'

'On behalf of the American Uzbekistan Association, we extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Mukhammad Aziz's family during this time of unimaginable grief. We stand with them in mourning and are grateful to all who have offered prayers, messages of support, and solidarity,' the association said.