Sadie Robertson opened up about the challenges with her pregnancy and how she coped with it when she tested positive for COVID-19.

The "Duck Dynasty" star contracted the virus in October while she was in the early months of her pregnancy. She recalled that it was tough battling the disease with a baby in her belly. She was physically and emotionally struggling because she was also worried about her baby's health.

Robertson especially recalled the hardest part was the vomiting. She had morning sickness while battling COVID-19, which resulted in dehydration.

"The hardest thing was I did get COVID while I was pregnant and I was so sick from that, and so sick still in the morning sickness, so that was a challenge," she told People.

The 23-year-old reality TV star added that her "heart goes out to every single pregnant person with COVID and everybody with COVID." She was told while at the hospital that there were other pregnant women who had to deliver their baby while battling the disease and she could not even imagine that.

"I can't even imagine. So that was challenging in and of itself," she explained.

Robertson shared that she "had aftereffects for a while" from COVID-19 and that it took her a while to recover. Thankfully, she is good now but recalled having "some stuff in my chest for like a long time."

The "Dancing With the Stars" winner recalled how her sister lost her sense of smell for three months. She, on the other hand, had a "very weird metal taste" in her mouth. She acknowledged that COVID-19 is a "weird sickness" and is thankful that the family has passed that.

Despite the challenges, Robertson stayed positive and focused on her baby's well-being. She looked back at the experience as the first time that she really felt like she became a mum because she had to go to the hospital to check on her baby. She was on quarantine at home before she had herself admitted.

"It was more for the baby and not for me. I think those were really cool moments, even just the blessing of having nine months to prepare and kind of put your heart in the place of this baby is about to come and I'm about to be a mum and starting in that preparation has been really cool," she explained.

Robertson and her husband Christian Huff are expecting their firstborn, a daughter, in May. They announced they were pregnant in October, nearly a year after they got married.