Sadie Robertson took to social media on Saturday to share photos from their gender reveal party. The couple is beyond excited to welcome a daughter.

The "Duck Dynasty" star forgot about being pregnant as she jumped in the air with excitement upon learning of her baby's gender. Huff held on to her hand as he too beamed with joy while they get sprayed with pink paint.

"BABY GIRL WE LOVE YOUUUU," Robertson captioned the Instagram photo, which also shows a giant "Baby Huff" sign displayed behind them.

"Dancing With the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold commented, "YAY!!!!!!!!!! Oh my goodness I am so happy for you!"

Meanwhile, other celebrity friends also congratulated the couple on their baby daughter. Candace Cameron Bure wrote, "Yay!! Congrats " and "Bachelor" alum Catherine Lowe added, "Congratulations!!! So so exciting!"

In another post, the reality TV star expressed her awe at achieving four million followers. She shared a photo taken from the gender reveal party as a side note, as she admitted that she is "still giddy and seeing pink" when she closes her eyes.

Huff also shared his own photo which shows him and his wife all smiles and covered in pink paint.

"Sadie's pregnant, I'm the father and the child is a girl," the 22-year old captioned the snap, to which fans commented with their best wishes and congratulations.

Robertson's mum Korie also expressed her excitement at having a granddaughter. She shared a selfie with her pregnant daughter all covered in pink paint on Instagram.

"My girl is having a girl We are bursting with joy!!"Like literally can't stop smiling!!!" she wrote adding, "We realized tonight that she's the same age as I was when I was pregnant with her. I love you @legitsadierob You and @christian_huff are in for the sweetest gift!"

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in October 2019. They told the story of how they found out she was pregnant and how they told the family in their "Whoa That's Good" podcast.

BABY PODCAST IS UP! We told the story of how we found out, how we told family, and answered tons of your questions that we have gotten about baby HuffðŸ’—ðŸ’™ðŸ’—ðŸ’™ðŸ’—! Soooo much fun ðŸ˜ƒ thanks for coming on this journey with us friends! XOhttps://t.co/NBOWGA18sh pic.twitter.com/MobegLWin1 — Sadie Robertson Huff (@sadierob) October 22, 2020

Robertson and Huff started dating in 2018 and they announced their engagement in June 2019. The baby news came just a month after they got married on Nov. 25, 2019, on her family's farm in West Monroe, Louisiana in front of over 600 guests.