Prince Albert of Monaco is paying his runaway wife, Princess Charlene, to appear with him in public and act like their marriage is not heading downhill, a new report claimed.

Globe Magazine, in its latest edition, reported a European publication insisted that Prince Albert is paying Princess Charlene to be a good wife in public. The unidentified source told the entertainment news outlet that the former Olympian signed "an ultra-confidential contract."

The magazine also cited another insider who claimed Prince Albert would "pay a tidy sum to the princess so that she appears at his side at public events." However, Page Six previously suggested that Prince Albert does not need to pay Princess Charlene millions of dollars as his wife.

An unnamed informant close to Princess Charlene told Page Six, "Of course, she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay. After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend [in] their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."

In November 2021, reports about Princess Charlene almost dying in South Africa after undergoing multiple surgeries and losing a worrying amount of weight spread like wildfire. It was claimed that the wife of Prince Albert fell ill while visiting the country in May 2021 during what was meant to be a 10-day trip, and the series of surgeries delayed her return to Monaco until later that year.

Prince Albert told People that Princess Charlene's illness was the result of "several factors which are private matters." A tattler also told Page Six at the time, "It is unfair that she is being portrayed as having some kind of mental or emotional issue. We don't know why the palace is downplaying that she almost died in South Africa."

The same mole insisted that Princess Charlene had severe ear, nose and throat infections, which resulted in "severe sinus and swallowing issues stemming back from an earlier surgery." It added, "She has not been able to eat solid food in over six months because of all the surgeries she has since gone through. She has only been able to take in liquids through a straw, so she lost nearly half her body weight."

On September 3, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene appeared with their seven-year-old twins – Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques – at the U Cavagnetu, an annual picnic day in Monaco. The most recent sighting was just one of the seven public appearances Princess Charlene has made since March.

Prince Albert has yet to address the claims that he has been paying Princess Charlene to appear with him in public and act like their marriage is rosy. So, devoted supporters of the royal couple should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.