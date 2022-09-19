Amber Heard is trying to make an unlikely friendship with Angelina Jolie in the wake of her defamation loss to Johnny Depp, a new report claimed.

Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition, that the "Aquaman" actress reached out to the "Maleficent" star begging her for advice. Heard allegedly knows that Jolie is someone she could ask help from, given that she and Johnny Depp have maintained a close friendship through the years.

An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "Amber has a list of high-profile figures in Hollywood to approach for help. Angie is right at the top."

Amber Heard has allegedly long been a fan of Angelina Jolie. The former wife of Johnny Depp was even recalled gushing that the ex-wife of Brad Pitt "parlayed life in the public eye and used it to her advantage."

The anonymous tipster continued, "Amber has it in her head that she and Angie are kindred spirits who'd be this dream pairing."

However, things are reportedly not mutual. Most, if not all, fans are aware that Jolie is a longtime friend of Johnny Depp, even sparking romance speculations on the set of 2010's "The Tourist."

The informant claimed, "Angelina Jolie isn't interested in striking up a friendship with someone as notorious as Amber. And she's got a soft spot for Johnny, so Amber's out of luck."

Meanwhile, Amber Heard continues to be the target of online trolls as she faces a new wave of backlash on social media after failing to win the controversial Johnny Depp defamation trial earlier this year. YouTube reportedly refused to take down a channel that solely posts negative content about the "Never Back Down" star to please the fans and avid followers of Johnny Depp.

The channel called "Just In" continues to share posts criticizing Heard and accused her of lying in the highly publicized defamation trial against the "Pirates of the Caribbean" lead actor. It is even looking for researchers to find "Anti-Amber Heard content" to prove "how guilty" the actress is.

In a now-deleted job post, it wrote, "Basically, we are looking for content that concerns something that proves how guilty Amber Heard is as our fans are all Johnny Depp fans. So they prefer videos about new evidence, celebrities or something else that goes against Amber Heard or supports Johnny Depp."

YouTube told Newsweek, after reviewing the channel, that the company concluded the posts do not violate its community guidelines at all. The publication also revealed that the channel appears to have been formerly named Film Streak, which is apparently a content farm based in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard has yet to comment on the reports that she reached out to Angelina Jolie for help after losing the Johnny Depp defamation trial. So, devoted followers of the "Aquaman" actress should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.