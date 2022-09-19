The world witnessed the reunion of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton after more than two years of alleged feuding when they joined Prince Harry and Prince William in a walkabout to greet the sea of mourners in front of Windsor Castle two days since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William and Prince Harry were among the senior royals who rushed to Scotland's Balmoral Castle to say their goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. Interestingly, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle – wives of the two princes – did not join their husbands at the time.

Star Magazine, in its latest edition, claimed that Meghan Markle secretly met with Kate Middleton in an urgent bid to mend their ugly and ongoing feud prior to Queen Elizabeth II's death.

An unnamed source told the entertainment news outlet, "Kate texted Meghan just before Meghan and Harry arrived in the U.K. and suggested they get together for tea." It added that the duchesses agreed not to tell Prince William and Prince Harry about their secret meeting.

The news outlet reported that one of Queen Elizabeth II's dying wishes was for Prince William and Prince Harry to repair their strained relationship. The sons of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana have allegedly been at odds since Prince Harry started dating Meghan Markle.

Prince William reportedly did not approve of the American divorcee. The husband of Kate Middleton allegedly felt abandoned when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle retreated from royal life in early 2020, decamping to California and airing their grievances in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, accusing the royal family of racism and being unsupportive.

Palaces sources suggested that the late Queen Elizabeth II held numerous crisis meetings with staffers to address the fracture between the husbands of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who seemed forever bonded by the tragic death of their mom, Princess Diana, in 1997.

The initial plan was to allegedly for King Charles III to approach Prince Harry at Lilibet's birthday party, held at Frogmore Cottage in June when the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle were in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. An anonymous tipster said, "But when Charles brought it up, Harry immediately shut him down."

Plan B was reportedly Kate Middleton's idea. During the last days of Queen Elizabeth II, the loving wife of Prince William allegedly "had a private word with her and offered to reach out to Meghan herself."

The informant suggested that Kate Middleton's goal for the sit-down was to get Prince William and Prince Harry back on track. It claimed, "It's no secret that Kate and Meghan have experienced their own issues, but deep down, she just wants to put an end to William and Harry's war. So they always have each other."

Kate Middleton reportedly kept the details of the meeting tightly under wraps. The tattler continued, "She can read William like a book and knew he goes ballistic if she told him."

Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have yet to comment on the claims that they secretly had a meeting together to mend their ongoing feud before Queen Elizabeth II's demise. So, avid followers of the Wales and Sussex couples should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.