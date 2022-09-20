Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gave Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cold shoulders when the royal couple tried to establish a relationship with the newlyweds, a new report claimed.

Insiders told Globe Magazine, in its Sept. 26, 2022 issue, that Meghan and Prince Harry have been dying to spend time with Jennifer and Ben. The former "Suits" actress and her husband once shared a double date with the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker and her former fiance, Alex Rodriguez, in Miami.

The publication reported that Meghan Markle has been trying to get close to Jennifer Lopez in an attempt to rebuild her diminishing Hollywood friendship circle. However, the wife of Ben Affleck is allegedly not interested and told Prince Harry's "diva" spouse to get lost.

Avid followers of the two couples noticed that Meghan and Prince Harry were not included on Jennifer and Ben's wedding guest list. Because of that, the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly burned bridges by getting cosy with the "On the Floor" songstress' longtime enemy, Mariah Carey, who was a guest in Meghan's cringeworthy podcast series called "Archetypes."

An unidentified source told the entertainment news outlet, "Meghan thought she and J.Lo really clicked on that double date in Miami, but there's been little follow-up – and J.Lo didn't even consider inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the wedding."

It continued, "In Jen's eyes, Meghan is a C-lister who got lucky and can't hold a candle to her and Ben – the true king and queen of Hollywood! This is embarrassing for Meghan and a blow to Harry, who'd love to build up his buddy club with Ben."

The same anonymous informant also shared, "J.Lo is one of the most image-obsessed people on the planet, and the brutal truth is that it's not a good look to be hanging out with Meghan right now. She'll play nice if they run into each other, but as far as being bosom buddies – it's not gonna happen."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have yet to comment on the claims that they both refused to hang out with "social-climber" Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. So, avid followers of these couples should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.