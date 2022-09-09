Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage is currently on the rocks amid all the drama hounding the pop star and her family, a new report claimed.

Sources told Globe Magazine, in its latest edition, that Asghari is finding his marriage to Spears a "seriously heavy lift," and the "burnt-out" model is reportedly ready to "hotfoot" it. The couple, who tied the knot in June, has reportedly been fighting nonstop due to the "Toxic" hitmaker's erratic moods and extreme neediness.

An unnamed source told the entertainment news outlet, "Sam's had the patience of a saint, but he's seriously worn down. If he so much as heads off for a workout, she freaks and gives him the third degree."

The publication previously reported that Britney Spears was running Sam Asghari ragged and treating him like a glorified assistant. The Iranian-American model has been fiercely protective of the "Gimme More" songstress in public, recently tearing into his wife's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, but his nerves are reportedly shattered behind the scenes.

In February 2021, Sam Asghari also defended Britney Spears after a New York Times documentary took a closer look at her life and career amid a legal battle to have Jamie Spears removed as the American singer's conservator.

On Instagram, the fitness enthusiast wrote, Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy, but at the same time, I didn't come to this country not to be able to express my opinion and freedom."

Asghari's comment came a day after he gave a statement to People saying, "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

The anonymous tipster added, "He has to wait on her hand and foot and be her sounding board for every little decision. He's seriously thinking about a trip away with his friends and sisters, maybe a trio back to Iran to see his folks. He needs to clear his head!"

Both Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have yet to comment on the reports saying that their marriage is crumbling due to the "Criminal" singer's erratic moods and extreme neediness. So, avid followers of the couple should take all these claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.