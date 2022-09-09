Princess Diana decided to move to the U.S. and leave young Prince William and Prince Harry behind just weeks before her tragic death in a Paris vehicular accident, a new report claimed.

Globe Magazine, in its latest edition, reported that security expert Lee Sansum watched over Princess Diana and her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, during her July 1997 Saint-Tropez vacation with her boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed.

In his memoir titled "Protecting Diana: A Bodyguard's Story," Sansum recounted Princess Diana expressing her wish to leave Britain for the U.S. as European pit-bull paparazzi continued to swarm her and Dodi. The ex-wife of King Charles reportedly said, "At least, in America, they like me."

Lee Sansum claimed that Princess Diana had a target on her back, and Buckingham Palace would never permit her to permanently take Prince William and Prince Harry overseas. The late Princess of Wales would also be limited to seeing them on school holidays.

The security expert said, "It looked as if she might have to leave them both behind to escape [from being hounded] relentlessly every single day of her life."

The former bodyguard insisted that Princess Diana believed her departure would take the spotlight off of Prince William and Prince Harry. Sansum added that the former ladylove of King Charles made up her mind to live in America but did not go public with her plan before she died in August 1997.

To recall, following a 10-day vacation on the French Riviera, Princess Diana and her reported boyfriend, the Egyptian millionaire Emad "Dodi" Fayed, returned to Paris. They dined in the Ritz Hotel's private salon in Paris.

The driver, Henri Paul, allegedly approached the entrance of a road tunnel at the Pont de l'Alma in Paris at roughly 70 mph, despite the declared speed restriction of 30 mph. Paul, according to sources, lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a highway pillar.

Paul and Fayed were pronounced dead on the spot, while Princess Diana was transported to the Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital while she was still alive. According to initial accounts, Diana suffered from a concussion, a fractured arm, and a wounded thigh.

Princess Diana also sustained severe chest damage, and doctors attempted to get her heart pumping normally again. However, she never regained consciousness. At 4:53 on the morning of August 31, 1997, Diana passed away from an intestinal haemorrhage.

King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry have yet to respond to Lee Sansum's claims.