It is only understandable and necessary for Prince Andrew to be out in public again so he can join funeral events for Queen Elizabeth II. But a royal source said that this does not mean that he is back to public life for good.

The Duke of York was first seen out in public a day after the death of Her Majesty on Sept. 8. He, along with siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward, and their respective families, thanked well-wishers gathered outside Balmoral Castle.

He also walked behind the Queen's coffin during Edinburgh's Royal Mile procession, much to the disgust of some. A 22-year-old man was arrested for breaking the peace when he yelled at the royal, "Andrew, You're a sick old man."

Spoke to the protestor who was arrested on the Royal Mile today for shouting abuse at Prince Andrew during the Queen’s procession - his name is Rory, here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/8GTwnVGLF7 — Joseph Anderson (@janderson_news) September 12, 2022

He also joined the other royal family members on the streets of London when Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday. Suffice to say, he has actively participated in events for his mother's funeral.

But a royal source told The Daily Beast that Prince Andrew's appearances should not be "interpreted as King Charles endorsing his return to public life," although the new British monarch has been generous to his younger brother since their mother's death.

As the publication puts it, "His brother King Charles, whose contempt for Andrew and his lifestyle goes back decades, had been surprisingly indulgent; firstly, he had allowed Andrew to travel up to Scotland in an official RAF jet with his heir, Prince William, and Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie."

However, the royal insider reminded that the Duke of York will "disappear" from view again after Her Majesty's funeral on Sept. 19. After all, he is a "walking (if not talking) piece of reputational damage." One former royal household member added that the British public "would be quite happy to never see Prince Andrew again" as "he is an unpleasant, arrogant man with no support in the institution."

Prince Andrew stepped back from public life in 2019 because of his associations with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He was then accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, which he settled out of court in March this year after Queen Elizabeth II stripped him of his royal titles and patronages in January.