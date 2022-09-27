Prince Andrew may not be returning to public life and royal duties as King Charles III reportedly does not want him visible during his reign following the embarrassment he caused the monarchy and the royal family.

The Duke of York may never ever return to royal life amid reports that King Charles III wants a slimmed-downed monarchy. True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox Digital, "For Prince Andrew, his life as a working royal is well and truly over. We won't be seeing very much more of him in the coming weeks and months."

He added, "I don't believe that he is a part of the king's plan for the future of the monarchy. The king has been very clear in saying that he wants a slimmed-down monarchy."

The award-winning documentarian said that King Charles III is "focusing on immediate heirs." This means Prince William and his grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte. He pointed out that having the two children at the procession during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service at Westminster Abbey "was a very clear message – this is the future."

Bullen has worked closely with His Majesty for ten years and has produced programmes about the royals for two decades. He noted that the monarch now wants to focus on his eldest son, who is next in line to the throne.

"I think that's where you will see the king focusing all of his attention on – the Prince and Princess of Wales," he said and explained that "a role for Prince Andrew just doesn't exist anymore."

Bullen claimed that the Duke of York "won't be given any of his military titles again. He's not going to be a working royal again." This means people "won't be seeing very much of him on the public stage again."

Prince Andrew stepped back from his public duties in 2019 because of the scandal brought by his association with the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Prior to her death, Queen Elizabeth II also stripped him of his royal titles and patronages in January this year.

The Duke of York settled his sexual abuse case out of court with his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre in March. By April, he had a prominent role in Prince Philip's memorial service when he walked Queen Elizabeth II down the church aisle much to the surprise of many. He also led in greeting the mourners gathered outside Balmoral Castle on Sept. 9 following Her Majesty's death. It is believed that his mother's funeral could be the last the public saw of the disgraced royal.