Prince Andrew's accuser, Virginia Roberts, says the Duke of York has put his daughters' lives in misery by hanging out with known pedophiles.

Roberts, who has accused the British Royal of having sex with her when she was 17-years old, commented on an article that puts the spotlight on the princesses as victims of their father's scandal. The report puts Beatrice and Eugenie as the "real victims," whose "lives might be endangered and have actually suffered so much" in the aftermath of the allegations.

"Eugenie and Beatrice Have Been 'Going Through Hell' Since Their Dad Prince Andrew Stepped Down," reads the headline from Cosmopolitan.

Roberts, now 35, chimed in and said that she bets the princesses are indeed "going through hell" for what their father has done. She clarified that she has no beef with either Eugenie and Beatrice and puts the blame on Prince Andrew.

"I bet they're going through hell, I wouldn't wish that on anyone. I have no qualms with them," she tweeted and added, "Their father should have thought about that before he decided to hang around known pedo's and even participate in their abuse." She included the hashtags #EpsteinCoverup #GhislaineMaxwell and #PrinceAndrew to her tweet.

I bet theyâ€™re going through hell, I wouldnâ€™t wish that on anyone. I have no qualms with them. Their father should have thought about that before he decided to hang around known pedoâ€™s and even participate in their abuse. #EpsteinCoverup #GhislaineMaxwell #PrinceAndrew ðŸ¦‹ — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) December 15, 2019

Roberts, now Giuffre, is one of Jeffrey Epstein's former sex slaves who claimed Prince Andrew had sex with her on several occasions. She alleged that media heiress and pimp Ghislaine Maxwell ordered her to do so for the first time after a night of partying at London's Tramp nightclub.

The Duke of York has since called the allegations "false" and "without foundation." Still, the scandal it created rocked the British Royal household, so much so, that Prince Andrew was forced to step down from office at Buckingham Palace.

If affected not just the Prince but also his family. Princess Beatrice had to cancel her engagement party and may have to postpone her wedding. She and Eugenie have also reportedly been leaning on each other and on their respective better halves for emotional support.

Despite the allegations, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie continue to stand by their father. They remain loyal to Prince Andrew and stand as one with him as a family.