Prince Andrew is all set to spend more time with Queen Elizabeth II after his surprising role at Prince Philip's memorial.

The British public was not expecting the Duke of York to carry out more public appearances after he settled his sexual abuse case out of court. Nevertheless, his appearance at the Thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey on March 29 was a given since it was for his father.

However, those who saw the live broadcast of the memorial were shocked to see him take on a prominent role as escort to Queen Elizabeth II. It was perceived by some to be an insult to victims of sexual abuse.

Royal experts claimed that the 62-year old will likely keep a low profile moving forward, and will not have any role during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. But recent reports revealed that he is set to accompany Her Majesty to the Epson race meet.

"He was meant to stay invisible during the Platinum Jubilee so there is no way he will be at events like Trooping the Colour," a source told The Sun.

"But the Queen needs a chaperone on all occasions at the moment due to her mobility issues and Andrew has earmarked the Derby as the one he will accompany her at. He just doesn't seem to understand the public outcry," the insider added.

Royal expert Natalie Oliveri discussed the disgraced royal's potential appearance at the Epsom Derby. She thinks "it could really backfire for the Royal Family."

"This is not going to be a good look if Prince Andrew does accompany his mother to the Epsom Derby later this year," she said on the Australian Today Extra. Oliveri claimed that "it will certainly leave a lot of people angry."

It was initially believed that Prince Andrew will not be seen in public again after Prince Philip's memorial. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that the duke is unlikely to appear in any other royal events. He claimed the Duke of York "won't play any kind of a role in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee" as Prince Charles and Prince William will reportedly be opposed to it.