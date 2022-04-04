Prince Andrew's appearance at Prince Philip's memorial may be his last public engagement according to a royal expert.

The Duke of York raised eyebrows when he escorted Queen Elizabeth II to the thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey. The televised event saw him walk his mother to her seat inside the abbey. He was even seen in the car ride with her from Windsor to London.

His prominent role at the memorial left people baffled especially since it came after he settled his sexual abuse case out of court with his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Some claimed it was a slap in the face for victims of sexual abuse and others thought it was the queen's way of showing her support for her son.

But it reportedly dismayed Prince William and Prince Charles and if they were to have their way, they would not want Andrew to be seen in public again. According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, they would probably not want him at the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"In terms of royal events, I don't expect we will see Prince Andrew appear in the near future - if ever again," he told the Mirror.

"He won't play any kind of a role in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, of that I think we can be quite sure. Prince Charles and William will be totally opposed to it, it's a non-starter," he added.

Fitzwilliams believes that what the people saw at Prince Philip's memorial "was the Queen allowing him to physically supporting (sic) her after she supported him." He said it was understandable and expected of him to be at the service because it was for his father.

"It was an event he was always going to attend - let's not forget, he has lost his father," he explained.

It is believed that Prince Andrew took Prince Philip's memorial as a "springboard" to be given the green light to attend Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He considered it a stepping stone to his return to public life. The 62-year old kept a low profile since 2019 because of his association with Jeffrey Epstein. He eventually lost his royal patronages and military titles when Giuffre accused him of "rape in the first degree" in a New York court.