Prince Andrew is said to be "desperate" to return to royal life and has been trying to get in the good graces of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of York stepped back from his royal duties in 2019 because of his association with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Her Majesty then stripped him of his titles and patronages in January this year.

He has kept relatively to himself at his home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, and has not stepped out for public engagements. His only public appearances were at his father, Prince Philip's funeral, and memorial.

According to reports, Prince Charles and Prince William do not see a way back for him to royal life. They do not want him representing the British monarchy because of the scandal he has caused. In March, he settled his sexual abuse case out of court with his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre. It is said that the Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II even helped him financially because he could not afford the reported $12 million settlement.

But now, sources are claiming that Prince Andrew is determined to return to his royal duties. He reportedly had "intense talks" with his mother after he spent three days with her during the summer break at Balmoral.

"He is a 62-year-old man and knows that he can't spend the rest of his days ­sitting around at Royal Lodge in Windsor, walking his dogs and ­riding horses. He's thinking about what he can do," a source told The Sun adding, "He has had discussions with the Queen about what he can do with his life. But there are also wider family discussions."

Meanwhile, another insider claimed that Prince Andrew knows that he has let "his mother down badly" but he is adamant that he is innocent because "he hasn't been convicted of a crime." This is reportedly why he wants to "establish a route back." He is hoping that Queen Elizabeth II can somehow influence Prince Charles and Prince William to change their minds about his future with the monarchy.