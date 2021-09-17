Billboards of Prince Andrew emblazoned with the word "Wanted" have appeared across Britain, as he continues to dodge lawyers trying to serve him papers in the sex abuse case filed against him by Virginia Roberts.

The posters have been put up by Wales-based non-party-political organisation "Republic," which wants to see the monarchy abolished and Queen Elizabeth II replaced with an elected, democratic head of state who represents the nation independently of the politicians. One of the posters, which had a picture of Prince Andrew on the left, read on the right, "wanted- a democratic alternative to the monarchy."

Another poster had the same picture, but the accompanying message read, "No one should be above the law." These posters have sprung up in at least five locations, including London and Edinburgh.

It comes as the High Court in London ruled that Andrew can no longer refuse to accept the official court papers. The Duke of York has been dodging the lawyers until now by staying in the residences occupied by his mother Queen Elizabeth II, where the police told the agent serving papers that they can neither accept the documents nor allow him to go inside the premises.

Plaintiff Virginia Giuffre alleges that the British prince had sex with her when she was only 17, after she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew continues to deny any recollection of the incident or even meeting Giuffre. He also cast doubt over a picture of them together that also had Epstein's ex-girlfriend and absconding associate Ghislaine Maxwell in the frame.

Graham Smith, CEO of the "Republic" group that has put up the posters, said that Andrew's "seedy" scandal is the most damaging thing to happen to the monarchy in decades. "The message is clear - he is dragging the monarchy through the mud. He thinks he can get away with it and hide behind Metropolitan Police officers while using the 'catch me if you can' defence," he told The Sun Online.

The organisation, which argues that "hereditary public office goes against every democratic principle," had recently put up posters against Andrew's elder brother Prince Charles as well. Several billboards featuring the Prince of Wales appeared across Wales with a message saying that the country doesn't need a prince.