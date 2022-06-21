Prince Andrew is said to be angry at Prince Charles and Prince William because he feels that they are meddling with his plans to return to royal life.

The Duke of York retired from public life in 2019 after he was embroiled in the affairs of the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Then, he himself was accused of "rape in the first degree" in a New York court by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The allegations prompted Queen Elizabeth II to strip him of his royal patronages and military titles in January this year.

However, he settled the case out of court in February. A month later, he made his first public appearance during Prince Philip's memorial at Westminster Abbey as the Queen's escort.

Speculations are rife that he is slowly trying to weasel his way back into public life. He had expected to join the ceremonial procession at Garter Day on June 15. But after a serious family discussion, led by Prince Charles and Prince William, he was eventually banned from joining the public gatherings. He was only allowed to join private moments of the day.

It is understood that he had also planned to attend Royal Ascot. But the treatment he received at Garter Day has left him angry and so he opted out of joining.

A source told The Sun that Prince Andrew is "desperate to rebuild his life and wants his titles back." However, "he is fuming with Charles and William for stopping his plans."

The insider claimed that the Duke of York refuses to speak with his brother and nephew. "He doesn't want to talk to them" and this has reportedly caused tension within the royal household and dampened the summer mood.

The royal family usually spends the summer holiday in the Scottish Highlands, over at the Queen's estate in Balmoral. However, "battle lines have been drawn and this has put a cloud over Balmoral in the summer."

Prince Andrew is said to be "deluded" if he thinks that Prince William and Prince Charles will allow him to return to public life. A friend of the Duke of Cambridge said that if he had his way, he would have already banished his uncle from royal life completely.