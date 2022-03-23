It may be some time before Prince Charles reunites with his grandson Archie and meets Lilibet for the first time given concerns surrounding security in the U.K. for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

There is uncertainty on whether the 73-year old will be able to see his grandchildren from across the pond at all. The Duke of Sussex has not made a commitment to return home with own his family given apprehensions over the lack of police protection while in the country.

As such, it may be a "long time" before the British royals will get to reunite with Archie and finally personally meet Lilibet. Royal expert Russell Myers told Australia's Nine News Today, "I know Prince Charles is absolutely desperate to see his grandchildren but as I said, Prince Harry has really put himself in a difficult position."

The Duke of Sussex is in a legal battle with the Home Office concerning his request for police protection. He had reportedly offered to personally pay for his and his family's security during visits to the UK, but a government ruling prevented him from doing so. He has since petitioned with London's High Court to grant his request but that has yet to be sorted out.

Myers continued, "He's saying that it's more a dangerous place than California coming back to London because of this security row. We'll just have to see, won't we? If he doesn't sort this business out with the Home Office and the British Government then we might not see him for a long, long time."

It is said that Prince Charles even invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stay with him if they ever decide to visit the UK with their children. Expectations are high for the couple to return home in June for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II. Whether they plan to bring Archie and Lilibet with them remains unclear. But many are hoping for a reunion and for the family's alleged rift to pass by this time. If not, then at least everyone should try to be civil for the sake of the British monarch.