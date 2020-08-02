Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall are already in Scotland to spend summer. On Saturday, UK government lifted restrictions for people above 70 years. The heir to the British throne and his wife likely travelled to Balmoral to their home there, Birkhall.

The NHS Highland official twitter account shared pictures of the Prince of Wales on Friday. It revealed that the future king had visited Highland staff at Caithness General Hospital in Wick. Prince Charles had a socially-distanced meeting with the hospital staff. For the royal engagement, Prince Charles opted for the traditional Scottish kilt.

NHS Highland staff at Caithness General Hospital were thrilled to welcome a very special guest this afternoon.



His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay visited the hospital to thank staff for their dedication & hard work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.https://t.co/lGFMQtANlg pic.twitter.com/DxNkcdVNy6 — NHS Highland (@NHSHighland) July 31, 2020

"Highland staff at Caithness General Hospital in Wick were thrilled to welcome a very special guest this afternoon. His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay visited the hospital to thank staff for their dedication and hard work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic," NHS Highland captioned the pictures.

In Scotland, Charles is also known as the Duke of Rothesay. "We were delighted to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay to Caithness General Hospital.

"His Royal Highness spent time chatting with our staff to thank them for their efforts over the last few months and heard their experiences of working across a variety of health and social care roles during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"All of the staff that met him were delighted and it has given the entire team a morale boost after such a demanding and challenging period. I would like to thank His Royal Highness most sincerely for his visit to Caithness General Hospital," said Professor Boyd Robertson, NHS Highland Chair, speaking about the visit.

Every summer the British royal family holiday at their private Aberdeenshire residence. It was revealed in July that Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip would be able to enjoy their annual summer break at the estate, despite coronavirus restrictions. It will be a socially-distanced summer holiday for the royal family this year.

The royal couple were expected to leave for her Scottish residence via helicopter on Saturday. At the estate, the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will be joined by a "Balmoral bubble" of staff, a source said. Members of the royal family will be staying in various properties on the grounds. They will be able to meet the queen and the duke for outside activities including walks, horse riding, and picnics.