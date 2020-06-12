Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 67th coronation ceremony anniversary, last week. To date, she is the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch. However, royal expert Andrew Morton claims that the queen's rule might be over already due to coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Morton, the royal biographer and author of several books on the royal family including "Diana: Her True Story" on Princess Diana, believes that the pandemic has done "more damage" to the monarchy than we know.

Since the outbreak in March, the queen and her husband Prince Philip have isolated themselves in their Windsor Castle residence, away from the rest of the British royal family. Considering the pandemic is far from over and predicted to be here for a little longer, it remains uncertain whether the 94-year-old monarch will ever be able to return to her frontline royal duties as the head of the state. The monarch and Prince Philip, who turned 99 this Wednesday, belong to the vulnerable category. Therefore, the government has advised them to stay in isolation with minimal staff.

"It's terribly sad but I can't see how the Queen can resume her job. The COVID-19 virus isn't going away soon and will be with us for months if not years," speaking with Telegraph, Morton said (via Daily Mail).

He claims that it would be "far too risky" for the queen to be in public places and meet people. He goes on to say that this may mean that the heir to the throne Prince Charles may already be the king.

"She has always loved getting out and meeting people but she can't take the risk," he explained. "The brutal truth is that her reign is effectively over. COVID-19 has done more damage to the monarchy than Oliver Cromwell," an English general and statesman who moved the Parliament of England's armies against King Charles I during the English Civil War in the 1600s.

"Corona has practically put Charles on the throne," he added.

He goes on to explain how "fatal" the infection could be for both the queen and her husband. Meanwhile, the couple continues to attend to their royal duties through video, phone or remotely. The queen continues to conduct her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.