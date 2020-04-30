Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla had a sweet surprise for their fans on the occasion of International Dance Day on Wednesday. The royal couple shared a throwback video of them dancing, in an attempt to inspire their followers to keep dancing at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Clarence House, the official residence of Prince Charles, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, took to its social media accounts to share a series of pictures of the royal couple showing off some dance moves during their public engagements. However, what stole the spotlight was a throwback video of the couple dancing at a formal event, shared by the Clarence House on Instagram stories on Wednesday.

The video shows Duchess Camilla dancing with Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana, while Prince Charles throws some moves with Ghana first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo. The clip was shot during the British royal couple's official tour to West Africa in 2018 when they had visited The Gambia, Ghana, and Nigeria, reports Hello.

The video was captioned: "Today it is #InternationalDanceDay. To mark the occasion, we are sharing some initiatives from Their Royal Highnesses' patronages so you can keep dancing at home!" Three other pictures of the dancing royals were shared on Twitter with the same caption.

Today on #InternationalDanceDay, we are sharing some initiatives from Their Royal Highnessesâ€™ Patronages so you can keep dancing at home! pic.twitter.com/5SNPUlIj9A April 29, 2020

The post came hours after the palace shared a video of Camilla engaging in a video call with renowned ballerina Dame Darcey Bussell and former newsreader Angela Rippon to discuss the Silver Swans programme, which designs ballet tutorials aimed at over 55-year-olds.

While Rippon is an ambassador for the Silver Swans programme, Dame is the president of the Royal Academy of Dance, which manages the programme. The caption of the video call revealed that Camilla is to become the patron of the Royal Academy of Dance, a role in which she will join her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II who has been the royal patron of the organisation since 1953.

In the video call, Camilla revealed that she has been taking ballet lessons for over 18 months, and starts her day "with a bit of Silver Swans and a bit of pilates and a lot walking." The 72-year-old also shared that her husband, the heir apparent, is a workaholic who spends most of his time working from home even though he battled with COVID-19 illness just a few weeks ago.