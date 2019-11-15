Prince Charles and wife Camilla arrived for a short visit to India just in time for his 71st birthday. According to the latest report, the royals will spend time indulging themselves in a luxury health rejuvenation experience in India before they head for their tour in New Zealand.

According to Hello, the Duchess of Cornwall joined her husband for a wellness retreat at a holistic health centre after his two days of public engagements in the Indian cities of New Delhi and Mumbai. The royal couple reunited for their short holiday in Bangalore at a wellness resort that specialises in yogic, ayurvedic, homeopathic and naturopathic treatments. The place is located amidst nature in a 30-acre organic farm.

The short sojourn was reportedly planned on Camilla's request. "The Duchess has been determined to force the Prince to have some downtime on his birthday and insisted he join her at her retreat," a royal source told the publication.

Camilla is no stranger to traditional Indian wellness approaches, and this is not the first time she is visiting the place. It is said that the member of the British royal family has previously visited the healing centre five times.

Previously, it was reported that the couple will not be able to spend time together on the prince's special day. However, the two found time for a romantic getaway before they head to New Zealand on Sunday, November 17.

Today The Prince of Wales turns 71! ðŸŽˆ



During a @britishasiantst event in Mumbai this morning, HRH was given a birthday card and cake from school children. ðŸŽ‚#RoyalVisitIndia pic.twitter.com/1u2K8YWG72 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 14, 2019

Meanwhile, this is Charles' tenth official visit to India. During his trip, he was focused on discussing topics about climate change, sustainability and social finance initiatives. At the same time, it is an attempt to strengthen the connection between the two countries.

On Day 2 of #RoyalVisitIndia, The Prince joins business and finance leaders for a discussion on Sustainable Markets.



In June, HRH created the Sustainable Markets Council, which aims to enable and structure solutions to champion these markets at a global scale. pic.twitter.com/uWEBrPgj8N — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 14, 2019

Charles visited Indian Meteorological Department in New Delhi and took a ride in an electric auto rickshaw. He interacted with Indian environmentalist Sunita Narain and later paid a visit to a Sikh temple Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. Here, at the community kitchen, he tried making wheat bread that is served to all the visitors with meals for free.

He was then hosted at President Ram Nath Kovind's official residence, Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The second day of the visit happened to be his birthday. On the same day, India celebrated Children's day across the country. So, he spent time with school children in Mumbai and then headed to meet the top shots of the Indian business world including Ratan Tata of Tata sons and Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries. He was also joined by songstress Katy Perry, who is in the country for the One Plus Music festival.