Prince Harry is not on speaking terms with his father, Prince Charles, as it has been revealed that they have not spoken to each other since Prince Philip's funeral in April.

American author Christopher Andersen made this revelation in his book "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan." He did not say what led to the fallout but the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral happened just a month after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared some startling revelations about the royals in their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Among them was the allegation that a senior royal questioned Archie's skin colour before he was born. Also that the palace turned its back on the duchess when she asked for help for her mental health problems. Andersen has since shared in his book that based on "rock-solid" sources, it was Prince Charles who raised concerns about Archie's complexion. A representative for the Prince of Wales has also since denied the allegation and called the author's book "fiction."

"William isn't returning Harry's calls and Charles and Harry haven't spoken since Prince Philip's funeral. If Charles, William, and Harry can't find a way to make amends during the queen's platinum jubilee next year, then it's doubtful they ever will," the author told The Daily Beast.

"It's also highly doubtful that a Charles III will bestow the titles of 'prince' on Archie and 'princess' on Lilibet, or for that matter any titles at all," he added alluding to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children.

Prince Harry in his Oprah interview admitted that he felt "really let down" by Prince Charles and that "there's a lot of hurt that's happened" between them. But he said he will always love his father and will make it one of his priorities "to try and heal" their relationship.

As for Prince William, Anderson claimed that Prince Harry also felt betrayed when his brother stood up for Prince Charles on the subject of Archie's skin colour. The author claimed that "the whole thing just got out of hand." But the siblings appeared on friendly terms with each other when they both attended the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at the Sunken Gardens in Kensington Palace in July.