Expectations are high for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to London for the christening of their daughter Lilibet Diana, now that they have personally asked permission from Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal followers who are anticipating some kind of drama when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return to the U.K. may be in for a disappointment. It is unlikely that they will take that approach as they want to be civil and be welcomed by the British royals.

According to The Independent, there will likely be fireworks of some sort, but that Meghan Markle "probably won't rock any more boats." The reunion may be a little awkward though, given that it is going to be the first time she meets her in-laws since that explosive Oprah interview in March.

The mum-of-two will reportedly also likely bring an assortment of thoughtful gifts for the royals in a bid to "defuse the well-documented tension between Harry and his family."

Details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plans for Lilibet's christening are under wraps. There have been speculations that they will have it at St. George's Chapel in Windsor in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II, who was not able to attend Archie's baptism in July 2019 because of a prior engagement.

No date has been set yet, although Prince Harry has reportedly already made his intentions known to hold the ceremony in London when he returned for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in July. But he and his wife are "happy to wait until circumstances allow."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said it is likely the couple will have the baptism in California, where they can control the number of guests and have it in private. They would want to avoid another problem with the British press just like what happened during Archie's christening.

Regardless, fans are still hoping that Lilibet's christening in the U.K. paves the path for reconciliation with the royals. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly taken the first step by requesting a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II so they could formally introduce her three-month-old great-grandchild.