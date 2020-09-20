Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg's son little Prince Charles was baptised on Saturday. The christening ceremony took place at the L'Abbaye de St Maurice in Luxembourg.

The Luxembourg royal family released pictures from the ceremony in which little Prince Charles was seen wearing a traditional white christening gown.

The royal couple seemed to be very happy as they cradled their four-month-old son. Princess Stéphanie was donning a beautiful bright orange dress and Prince Guillaume opted for a navy suit.

Guillaume's parents Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa met their grandson first time at the christening ceremony. The royal grandparents could meet their grandson due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony was conducted by Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg with assistance by Leo Wagener, Fernand Franck, and Reverend Père Dom Michel Jorrot. The Grand Ducal Court released images and video after the ceremony and the media was not allowed.

Members of the Grand Ducal family who were in attendance include Henri, Maria Teresa, Prince Louis, Prince Felix and Princess Claire with their two children -- Princess Amalia and Prince Liam, and Prince Sébastien. The Lannoy family also attended and included Stephanie's siblings, their spouses and children.

Charles was born on May 10, and in July, Guillaume and Stephanie released two new photos of their first child to thank the public for their messages of congratulations. The Luxembourg royal family's website released a statement that month on which the duke and duchess said: "We were very touched by the countless messages, gifts and the generosity of the gifts we received on the birth of our son Charles. We thank you very much.

"Thanks to the generosity of your donations, we will be able to support two projects that are dear to our hearts: the creation of an inclusive playground in Esch-sur-Alzette, and a project to combat child famine in South Sudan, project managed by Caritas Luxembourg."

The baby prince is second-in-line to the throne after his father. He was born at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in Luxembourg City.

In June, the royal family took to their social media and shared two historic portraits which show the three generations posing together -- Henri proudly posed with his son Guillaume and grandson Charles.