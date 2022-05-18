Queen Elizabeth II missed several public engagements ahead of Sunday's equestrian show for a very good reason. It was so she can conserve her energy to join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The celebrations kicked off with the "A Gallop Through History" musical and theatrical show hosted by the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The 96-year-old monarch, who has a profound love for horses definitely did not miss the event. She was even welcomed to cheers and a standing ovation upon her arrival. Photos also showed her smiling and clapping from her seat, clearly enjoying the show.

According to The Express, she beamed during the finale when her own horses and ponies made their entrance and were led around the open-air arena. Royal biographer Omid Scobie said the star-studded show was "one of the first opportunities in years for the Queen to sit at an event alongside the public she serves" after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II opted out of delivering her speech at the State Opening of Parliament last Tuesday, May 10, because of "episodic mobility problems." Instead, Prince Charles read the speech on her behalf. It was also Prince William's first time attending the event.

Scobie, co-author of "Finding Freedom," tweeted, "The Queen has earned every right to conserve her energy for celebratory moments that the nation can enjoy alongside her. Now is the time for Prince Charles to do the heavy lifting."

Talking about the State Opening of Parliament on his piece for Yahoo! News, he wrote, "Prince Charles has stood in for his mother on smaller occasions, but this was his first time taking on a role strictly reserved for the head of 'Her Majesty's Government.'"

Scobie said that "now is the time for Prince Charles to prove he is truly capable of continuing her 70-year legacy" with Queen Elizabeth II "now comfortably in the final chapter of her reign." He claimed that the State Openings of Parliament may be the Prince of Wales' responsibility moving forward.

He continued, "After 70 remarkable years on the throne, the Queen is preparing the final stretch of the path for her son to have a decent chance at continuing her success." Scobie said.