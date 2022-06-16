Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the U.K. in June not only to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. It is believed that they also tried to talk their way into reconciliation with Prince Charles, but they did not succeed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly spotted leaving the Prince of Wales and Camilla's residence at Clarence House on June 3. They had dropped by to talk to the couple before they joined the rest of the royals for the Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral.

However, Prince Charles shrugged off their attempt at reconciliation, claimed royal author Christopher Andersen. He told OK! magazine, "Well, I understand that it was a perfunctory meeting and that there was no real breakthrough."

He continued, "And I have a feeling that Prince Harry definitely went there hoping for some sort of rapprochement but there were no touchy-feely vibes coming back in his direction. So, I think the curtain has come down."

Andersen, author of "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan," pointed out that "one of the things" he thinks is "so sad about this is Diana." He said that had she been alive today, she "would be heartbroken" at the Duke of Sussex's relationship with his father and brother, Prince William.

He explained, "She would have understood why Harry would have wanted to make his own life and wanted to go to California. But she always saw Harry as, you know, as Williams' wingman. She always said: 'My boys are my revenge' and what she meant by that was that as a team they would go on and carry the monarchy forward into a more modern era. But now it just looks like it's going to be William and Kate, and their kids."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received what many described as a "hostile" reception during the Platinum Jubilee. They were not acknowledged by either Prince Charles, Prince William, or Kate Middleton, during the Thanksgiving Service. It is said that the trio refused to look their way, and they were seated far on the opposite end of the cathedral.