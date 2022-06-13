A friend of Prince William claimed that the royal's hurt feelings toward Prince Harry could be the reason he did not mingle with him during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A common friend speculated that the dad-of-three still feels deeply hurt by his brother's treatment of the royals and how he abandoned his duties. The source told The Sunday Times that the Duke of Cambridge "still feels deeply upset about it and feels let down, but he's moved on."

Moreover, the said pal claimed that the duke was "incredibly worried about having all the family there, and what everyone was going to say." But he reportedly felt "relieved" when the media mostly turned their attention towards Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and the royal children. He was said to have been "really pleased about that."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only participated in a couple of events during the Platinum Jubilee. They watched the Trooping the Colour parade and joined the rest of the royals for the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral.

The couple had their own walk down the aisle when they arrived at the cathedral to a mix of cheers and boos. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were there as well, but they were seated far apart from each other on opposite ends.

Palace aides reportedly made sure that Prince William and Prince Harry would not be pictured together at any time during the celebrations. They did not want the attention to shift away from Queen Elizabeth II, since the celebration is, after all, about her dedicated service to the monarchy.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also stayed low-key during the four-day bank holiday. They had a private birthday party for Lilibet at Frogmore Cottage with the children of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips believed to be among the guests. Their daughter turned one year old on June 4.

It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited Prince William and Kate Middleton to the party. However, they were in Cardiff, Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte for an official visit as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.