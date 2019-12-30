Prince Charles tells well-wishers that Prince Philip is recuperating after a four-day stay at the hospital.

The Prince of Wales, along with other members of the British Royal Family, attended service at St. Mary Magdalene on Sunday, where they were greeted by well-wishers outside. Prince Charles and Princess Anne talked to visitors on their way to the church.

According to The Sun, the future King of England smiled as he greeted them "good morning." Then, he shared that Prince Philip is feeling "much better" after his stay in the hospital. However, he was not at the Sunday service and is probably still resting at home.

The Duke of Edinburgh left King Edward VII's hospital just in time to celebrate the holidays with his family at Sandringham. He left on Dec. 24, dressed to impress in a suit and tie. He was later picked up from a secret North London location and flown to Sandringham to be with his family.

Prince Philip checked himself in to the hospital for "precautionary measures" as advised by his doctor. He was reportedly hospitalised after he experienced flu-like symptoms and after he sustained a "bad fall."

Prior to Prince Philip's discharge, Prince Charles told a crowd during his visit to the village of Fishlake in South Yorkshire that his father was well taken care of at the hospital. He said that he was "doing alright" and acknowledged that age also contributed to his father's general health.

The Prince of Wales managed to joke that things do not work so well once you become old. He said he knows this first hand because he is already 71. Prince Philip, on the other hand, is already 98 years old.

The Duke of Edinburgh's health prevented him from joining the rest of the royals for their Christmas walk at Sandringham. He also missed Sunday's mass and did not see Princess Charlotte's first Christmas walk with her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Regardless, Prince Philip's health did not put a damper on his wife, Queen Elizabeth II's plans. She did not miss any of the scheduled Christmas activities and even arrived on Sunday's service looking all cheery in a yellow hat and jacket.