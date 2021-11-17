Royal watchers are clearly worried for Queen Elizabeth II as she continues to miss several public engagements because of her health. Among them is TV host Lorraine Kelly, who expressed her concern after she saw Prince Charles looking so downhearted at the Festival of Remembrance.

The 95-year-old British monarch pulled out of Sunday's service at the Cenotaph because she sprained her back. Her son instead laid a wreath on her behalf while Kate Middleton, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, watched the ceremony unfold from a balcony at the Foreign Office.

The ladies were pictured looking emotional as they wiped at their eyes. Kelly, during Monday's episode of her ITV show "Lorraine," also noticed that Prince Charles looked so upset during the service.

She told guest Roya Nikkhah, Royal Editor of The Sunday Times, that she has never seen the Prince of Wales "looking so upset" before the Festival of Remembrance. This made her worry even more for Queen Elizabeth II.

Nikkhah agreed and said the future king looked "emotional." But she speculated that perhaps the "weight of responsibility" made him feel that way. She shared her hope though that Her Majesty will resume light duties. The journalist added that the queen is also still expected to record her traditional Christmas message for the public.

"I think we should not be too worried, although there's always a collective wobble when we don't see the Queen and think we're going to see her," Nikkhah told Kelly.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also assured the public that the British monarch is "very well." He said in a statement after the Festival of Remembrance, "I just want to reassure everyone that I did see the Queen for an audience at Windsor on Wednesday and she's very well." He added, "It shouldn't need saying but I wanted to say so anyway."

Queen Elizabeth II is expected to do light duties from her desk in Windsor Castle while she is under doctors' advice that she refrain from attending in-person public engagements. She reportedly pulled out of the Festival of Remembrance due to concerns that the car drive to London and the long hours of standing at the service could aggravate her back injury.