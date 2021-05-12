Prince Charles fondly remembered his late father Prince Philip as he shared an emotional video message with his followers to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. He admitted sadness over having an "empty seat" at their dinner table after losing his father to "old age," and expressed his sympathies to several others who lost a family member this past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an address made during a virtual Iftar, the communal breaking of the fast, the Prince of Wales said: "The last year I know has been deeply challenging for us all, and I am only too aware of the impact of the pandemic on the Muslim community. This year so many families, like my own, will have an empty seat at their dinner table and friends will no longer be able to share the celebratory hug after Eid prayers."

The Prince of Wales this evening shared a message to Muslims wishing them Eid Mubarak as we come to the end of the month of Ramadan



Young people from Naz Legacy Foundation and British Asian Trust joined a virtual Iftar where the message was shared to those observing the fast.

"I can only say how deeply saddened I am by this tragic situation and how my heart goes out to all those who have lost their loved ones," the 72-year-old added during the online celebration which was organised by the Naz Legacy Foundation and also included contributions from Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the Bishop of London and the Chief Rabbi.

Prince Charles also recently met the staff of St. Barts Hospital, who had cared for his father weeks before his death last month. Royal officials declined to reveal the names of the staff whom Prince Charles met, in order to protect their identities, but confirmed that the group included a nurse, a consultant, and a therapist.

Ahead of International Nurses Day tomorrow, HRH met with healthcare staff, including those who cared for his father The Duke of Edinburgh, during the visit.



During Covid-19, Barts Hospital has served the many communities in East London that are among the most affected in the UK.

The late Prince Consort had undergone surgery at the hospital for a pre-existing heart condition, a few days after he transferred from the private King Edward VII hospital on March 1. He was shifted back to King Edward VII after a successful procedure at St. Bart's, before he returned to his wife Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on March 16.

The Duke passed away "peacefully" on the morning of April 9 at Windsor Castle, with his wife of 73 years by his bedside. The death certificate of the 99-year-old quoted "old age" as the reason behind his demise.