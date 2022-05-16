A royal biographer claimed that Prince Charles would likely want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be working royals again when he is king because they can be assets to the Firm.

Tina Brown, author of "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth, and the Turmoil," called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "huge assets to the whole repertoire." As such, she believes that the Prince of Wales would eventually bring them back to help him when he ascends the throne.

"My guess is Charles is really going to want them back — sort of need them back actually," she said in an interview on the "Royally Obsessed" podcast.

She said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "had a young appeal that was very, very potent in the country."

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle quitting UK 'very sad for everybody' says biographer

Speculations are rife that the couple might return as part-time working royals when Prince Charles is king. This was initially what they wanted when they announced their exit from royal life. But Queen Elizabeth II refused this setup.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said that the Prince of Wales has a "very soft heart" for his youngest son and he is "very forgiving." This is why there is said to be a great chance that he would welcome the duke again as part of the working royals.

Brown also said that the death of Queen Elizabeth II may bring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back to the Firm. She claimed the royals would want to bring them "back in a certain point, not for a bit" and guessed that they also "will want to come back, eventually."

Looking back on their departure from their royal duties in January 2020, the author claimed that it was a sad day for everyone including the British public. She noted how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become beloved by the people. Their exit reportedly left a "hole" because they had a huge following and people also adored the former "Suits" star.

Brown believes that Prince Harry would want to return to the U.K. and "serve" his country. But she does not think that Meghan Markle will be very keen on the idea.