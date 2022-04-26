Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to quit their royal duties and move away from the U.K. was said to be very sad news not just for the royals but for the British public.

Royal biographer Tina Brown called the couple's exit from royal life a "disaster all round." At the time, palace advisors were said to have already been anticipating the Duke of Sussex's decision to leave because "he was so fragile, so combustible, he was so unhappy, frankly, in the constraints of the royal family."

Regardless, she said that his departure from royal life has left a "Harry-shaped hole in the royal family" and with the British people too because he "was beloved" by them. The same goes for his wife because "people adored Meghan when she came into the mix."

She said that Megxit was in general very sad for everybody, not just to the royal family. "So it was actually very, very sad for everybody that it went so wrong because they actually need Harry and Meghan now," Brown said during an interview on the New York Times podcast "Sway" to promote her new book "The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor - The Truth And The Turmoil."

The royal author claimed that despite Megxit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still important members of the British Royal Family. This is why their return to the U.K. in June for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations is important.

She explained, "You should see, the queen is failing, and she's very frail. They kind of need Harry and Meghan to bring that star power and to be on the balcony at the Jubilee. We have to have a royal family up there. We can't have Andrew up there."

Brown believes that Prince Harry could return to the U.K. after Queen Elizabeth II dies. He would want to come back "to serve his country" and his family "will find a way to reel him in." However, she does not see the same thing happening to Meghan Markle. She thinks that "maybe they will have a commuter arrangement" because she does not see the duchess "ever wanting to go back" because "she disliked England."