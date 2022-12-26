Prince Edward found himself in hot water after his perplexing reaction to the national anthem "God Save the King" during the 95th Royal Variety Performance in London's Royal Albert Hall. The event took place earlier this month but only recently aired on ITV on Dec. 20.

Those who tuned in to watch the show thought the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip was being disrespectful to his older brother, King Charles III because he did not sing. Instead, he kept his mouth shut while his wife, Sophie the Countess of Wessex, was seen mouthing the lines of the anthem along with the choir.

According to Metro UK, they were the royal guests of honour at the event and represented the royal family. Netizens were clearly surprised and perplexed at Prince Edward, who appeared stoic as he stood there staring out into the crowded hall.

One Twitter user wrote, "I thought it was lovely to see Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex out supporting Charles and William as everyone can't be everywhere at once they need to share the chores so to speak but noticed Prince Edward not singing National Anthem, very tight-lipped, What's that all about?"

Another commented, "@RoyalVariety anyone notice that Prince Edward did not sing God Save The King although his wife Sophie did. Eddie must still be peeved that Charles didn't give him the Duke of Edinburgh title. Silly Rabbit."

Meanwhile, others called out his behaviour as "disgraceful" and that he allegedly disrespected King Charles III. Regardless of the criticism, those involved with the Royal Variety show shared their gratitude for Prince Edward and Sophie's presence.

"Everyone at the Royal Variety Charity wishes to thank The Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar for their support. His Royal Highness' great grandparents, King George V and Queen Mary were our 1st Royal guests back in 1912!" read a message posted alongside a photo of the beaming royal couple.

This was reportedly the first time that Prince Edward and Sophie attended The Royal Variety Performance. Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, King Charles III, Kate Middleton, and Princess Anne previously attended as royal guests of honour.