King Charles III was reportedly left disappointed by Princess Anne and Prince Edward when he learned that they met with Prince Andrew at a shooting party on the Windsor estate last Saturday, November 12.

A source told the Daily Mail that the monarch had decided not to attend the shoot and "was not thrilled at all" when he found out the Duke of York was there. He was reportedly also "displeased that Edward and Anne had been publicly meeting up with Andrew and wanted it made clear that he had not been part of the shoot."

Photos from the publication showed the Earl and Countess of Wessex driving to the party with the latter at the wheel. The Duke of York was also pictured driving his car while Princess Anne was photographed driving with a dog in the backseat.

The insider claimed that the siblings "had been privately concerned" about Prince Andrew and "wanted to check on him." But their decision allegedly only led to frosty relations with King Charles III, whose "view is that he (Prince Andrew) should not be in the public eye."

The Duke of York retreated from public life in 2019 amid the controversy caused by his friendship with the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Prior to her death, Queen Elizabeth II also stripped him of his royal patronages and military titles early in January 2022.

The last time Prince Andrew stepped out in public was at his mother's funeral in September. Prior to that, he was granted the key role of accompanying Her Majesty on the drive from Windsor to Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip's memorial service in March. He also walked her down the aisle to her seat inside the church.

His role at the televised ceremony raised eyebrows since people did not expect him to step out in public so soon after he settled his sexual abuse case out of court in February. But as to the shooting party at Windsor, it is unclear if King Charles III really was disappointed in Princess Anne and Prince Edward for showing their support and concern over the Duke of York.