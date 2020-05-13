As Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth II has put public royal engagements on hold for an indefinite time, her youngest son Prince Edward and daughter-in-law Sophie Wessex are expected to take on some extra duties.

According to a report in Mirror, a Royal Task Force is being created to carry on royal duties while Queen Elizabeth II stays away from public stage due to coronavirus threat as she falls in the high-risk group at the age of 94. Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex are expected to step up and take charge.

Royal sources told the outlet that the British monarch wants to return to frontline duties "as soon as possible," but expects other royals to step forward during the coronavirus crisis. She is also in "constant contact" with her eldest son Prince Charles, the heir apparent who himself battled COVID-19, and grandson Prince William.

Edward, 56, and his wife Sophie, 55, have already been taking on extra duties on behalf of the British monarchy after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced to step back as senior members of the British royal family. However, as the United Kingdom went into a lockdown soon after Harry and Meghan officially quit as working royals, Edward and Sophie's new roles were not ascertained.

Royal insiders have said that the queen is "more determined than ever to return when the time is right," but in the meantime, she wants her family to present a "united front" to help the country when the crisis is controlled.

"Her Majesty has given instructions that, after a turbulent period for the family last year, now is the time to heal and have a united front and get back to the basics of what the monarchy is for – her sole belief is that it goes back to the basics of duty," the source said.

The royal insiders also held Countess Sophie in high esteem, and spoke of her "natural charm" and "genuine warmth".

"She is one of the nicest people you could ever meet. She's incredibly hard working, no nonsense and she really cares about people and the causes she works on. The public has seen that as well and through the crisis she has been seen more and more. That can only be a good thing for everyone involved," a palace source said about Sophie.

Edward and Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, are currently isolating at their home in Bagshot Park, Surrey, with their children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.